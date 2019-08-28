Fulton Class of 1953 reunion

FULTON - The Fulton High School Class of 1953 celebrated its 66th anniversary reunion with 30 classmates gathering Wednesday, July 17 at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.
Classmates did a lot of talking, shared memories with one another, and remembered classmates who died this last year.
“We also missed several who couldn’t make it this time around—remembering and thinking of all with love and devotion,” said a class member. “And, yes, we topped off a delicious buffet dinner with cake.”
Before parting ways, a date was set to celebrate the 67th year reunion on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
