FULTON – Changing a city’s charter is something no council takes lightly. When that change involves the residency requirements of the city’s future employees, that potential change takes on even more weight. And so it was, Dec. 17, as the Fulton Common Council listened to the impassioned opinions of its constituents during a well-attended public hearing prior to voting 5-1 to make that change.
Among the opinions expressed by the public were the following:
Frank Castiglia, retiring county legislator, was firmly in favor of maintaining a Fulton residency requirement while at the same time urged the public, not the Council, should make the decision.
“If you want to earn our taxpayer money,” he said, “then you must live in our city. If our city isn’t good enough to live in, then it isn’t good enough for you to collect our taxpayer money. This should go to a public referendum. Put it on the ballot, let the next administration choose the person that they want to choose, and then if you want to change the charter, any charter changes, anything to do with the city government, should go through the people. Let the public decide. Don’t let six people decide about this. It shouldn’t happen. You keep saying we want to raise our tax base, we want to raise how much money we’re getting in taxes. If you change this, you’re not doing it. You’re saying that our city really isn’t good enough to live in, and I don’t believe it.”
Former mayoral candidate Dave Webber suggested letting the next administration deal with the problem but strongly recommended grandfathering-in those who already work for the city.
“If I’m not mistaken,” he said, “the deputy chief of police lives in Volney. And I think he’s probably the main candidate to become the chief, probably the best candidate, but he doesn’t live in the city. So, we’ve already violated the city charter when we appointed him as deputy chief. You need to put some sort of a grandfather clause in for someone who already has a position, that lives outside the city, so they don’t have to necessarily move. This city used to have double the population 20 years ago than it has now. That eliminates a lot of your candidates for these positions compared to 20 years ago. I have a suggestion simply to let it go to the next administration since they have to live with it. Keep it as it is, if you want to, but we should have something in there so that we’re not violating it when somebody like the deputy chief is hired and/or promoted. Why force a guy to move three miles from Volney into Fulton for a $10,000 raise or whatever? We have to use a little common sense, sometimes.”
At this point, Mayor Ron Woodward spoke up to make a point.
“At the end of the day,” said Woodward, “I want what’s best, whether they’re three miles out or in. Who’s best. It’s a very moral position. It’s a very honorable position, and it has more to do than where your address is.”
Secretary to the mayor, Cathy Trowbridge, who will soon be retiring to the dismay and praises of many in the room including all members of the Council, put the night’s issue in perspective.
“This is difficult for the Council because this was sort of thrust upon them,” she said. “It is a complicated issue, and we want to make it right, and we do want to give it to the best qualified person.”
Fulton School Board President Robbin Griffin, who said she didn’t plan on talking, “but I just have to” brought another point of view to the conversation.
“Today, both spouses tend to work in most households,” she said. “That’s the norm now. It wasn’t back in 1902. And if everybody requires everybody to live where they work, we’ve got a problem. You’re putting two people in a household with jobs and you’re saying that somebody’s job is more important than the other’s. That’s not right. It’s just very hard today. It’s not a simple cut and dry issue as it was back in 1902. We’ve got to get with modern times, and we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to meet the need. This is not an easy-peasy, snap decision. This is a hard decision, and it’s complicated. So, spend more time on it in the future? Seems like a good idea to me. But you’ve got a problem to take care of tonight, and I hope that you take care of it as you were elected to do.”
Again, Mayor Ron Woodward spoke up.
“I think they ought to have the best candidate. That’s the end of it. I’m not so concerned about his address as I am his qualifications. We used to have to have people live in the city because if we had a fire, they had to get there. Things have changed. I think the more important thing if we’re going to spend hard-earned tax dollars, they ought to be spent on the most qualified people that are best for the city. Address comes later.”
Faced with the Dec. 27 retirement of Fulton Police Chief Orlo Green, and the legal requirement that there must always be a working police chief, and the fact that none of the present top three candidates for the job are Fulton residents, the Council voted to change the charter’s decades-old, strict requirement that both the police chief and deputy police chief live in Fulton, thereby allowing them to either presently be residents of Oswego County or become county residents within 180 days of being hired.
“State law says we gotta have a police chief before the first of the year,” said First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon after the meeting. “We had to do something tonight. The chief that’s retiring, he’s leaving the 27th. So, we’ve got to have somebody in place for the rest of the year. That’s what it’s all about.
“What it does,” Kenyon continued, “is give you a bigger pool to draw from. And don’t forget, it’s the Police and Fire Commission that does the hiring. That’s their duty.”
The city can still search for candidates from anywhere, but once hired, a candidate will have 180 days to move into the county and is no longer restricted to living in the city of Fulton.
“Let’s face it,” said Kenyon, “with today’s drugs and so many arrests, if I was a police officer, I wouldn’t want to live in my city. Because I might have arrested that guy, and he’s my neighbor, and, you know, I’ve got three kids playing out in my yard, there’s a lot more to it than just paying taxes, a lot more to it. Things aren’t like they were in the ‘50s and ‘60s where a cop was respected. Now, nobody wants to be one, especially as of Jan. 1 with that new (criminal justice reform) law coming up.”
Fourth Ward Councilor Samuel Vono was the sole no vote on the change.
“I kind of wanted this to go to the next administration,” he said. “I figured this was a big enough issue that they should make this decision and not make it feel to the people like this is being pushed through. Because I think that was the feeling of what most everybody kind of feels that this was a done deal before we even came out of that back room. They did have a lot of meetings that I couldn’t go to because I’m working full time. So, that was another reason (for his no vote). I don’t think I had enough good information for me to make a decision.”
Under the previous charter regulation, only the city engineer and city attorney were exempt from the requirement to live in Fulton. The new change adds the chief of police and the deputy chief to that exemption. No other officers of the city are affected. They must all still live in Fulton.
“I was told that the city couldn’t be without a chief, that somehow it was against the law,” Vono said. He feels that put pressure on the Council to change the charter that night.
“I think it was a rushed decision in general,” he said. “I think they could have waited.”
According to Vono, a new chief has been appointed and will take over on Dec. 27. Every indication from conversations throughout the evening lead to the assumption that appointee is the present Deputy Chief Craig Westbrook. That was confirmed in a press release Dec. 23 in which Mayor Woodward noted the city’s new police chief, “Craig Westbrook has been preparing for this position under his (retiring Chief Orlo Green’s) leadership and will carry on to oversee the Police Department in the upcoming years ahead.”
