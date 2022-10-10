Fulton Fire Department, Red Cross help families stay safe with free smoke alarms

The City of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the city school district to share the program there as well, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. From left: Fulton firefighters, Ben Mahar, Mark Gentile, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard, Lisa Smith, executive director, Central and Northern New York Chapter, American Red Cross; Firefighter Kyler Gardner. Steve Chirello photo.

FULTON – The City of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the city school district to share the program there as well, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“It’s a great program to help ensure that as many people as possible have a working smoke alarm in their home,” said Chief Adam Howard, Fulton Fire Department. “For those who do have working alarms, we urge them to test them monthly and be sure that they have fresh batteries.”

