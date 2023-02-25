Fulton Fire Department to receive over $1 million to hire more firefighters

ALBANY - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $4.5 million in federal funding for the cities of Jamestown, Fulton and New Rochelle to hire new firefighters. Specifically, the Jamestown Fire Department will receive $1,816,201, the New Rochelle Fire Department will receive $1,679,796, and the Fulton Fire Department will receive $1,062,804. The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.
“Firefighters from Jamestown to Fulton to New Rochelle have worked non-stop battling on the frontlines of the pandemic and keeping our communities safe, and when I heard our fire departments were struggling to keep staffing up I promised to deliver the fed dollars to give our heroes the support they need. That is why I am proud to deliver this major over $4.5 million federal boost so our Upstate and Hudson Valley fire departments can hire new desperately-needed firefighters without bearing the financial stress,” said Senator Schumer. “I’ve fought my whole career to bring more federal resources to support our brave firefighters, and this will keep our New York fire departments prepared to take on any emergency.”
“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Senator Gillibrand. “We owe it to them to ensure that they have the resources and personnel they need to respond to emergencies as quickly as possible. Today, I’m proud to be delivering over $4.5 million in federal funding to battle ongoing staffing shortages in fire departments across New York and I will keep fighting to get more federal resources to our first responders.”
“The city of Fulton recognizes the significance the FEMA Safer Grant has to community safety and department capacity. Senator Schumer also recognized that in his efforts to secure the funding on our behalf,” said Mayor of Fulton Deana Michaels.
Schumer and Gillibrand explained the funding will go towards the hiring of 18 total new firefighters. In Fulton, the funding is expected be able to add four new firefighters to the force. In Jamestown, the funding is expected to be able to add eight new firefighters. In New Rochelle, the funding is expected be able to add six new firefighters.
In addition to the major funding to hire new firefighters the senators also said that the city of Jamestown also received a $284,291 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) to provide new radios and rope bailout system. This will improve safety measures on active calls and better prepare the Department for potentially life-saving situations.
The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.
