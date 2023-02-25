Fulton Fire Department to receive over $1 million to hire more firefighters

ALBANY - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $4.5 million in federal funding for the cities of Jamestown, Fulton and New Rochelle to hire new firefighters. Specifically, the Jamestown Fire Department will receive $1,816,201, the New Rochelle Fire Department will receive $1,679,796, and the Fulton Fire Department will receive $1,062,804. The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

“Firefighters from Jamestown to Fulton to New Rochelle have worked non-stop battling on the frontlines of the pandemic and keeping our communities safe, and when I heard our fire departments were struggling to keep staffing up I promised to deliver the fed dollars to give our heroes the support they need. That is why I am proud to deliver this major over $4.5 million federal boost so our Upstate and Hudson Valley fire departments can hire new desperately-needed firefighters without bearing the financial stress,” said Senator Schumer. “I’ve fought my whole career to bring more federal resources to support our brave firefighters, and this will keep our New York fire departments prepared to take on any emergency.”

