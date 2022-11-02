Fulton joins ‘Operation Green Light’

The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. iStock photo

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”

