Fulton joins ‘Operation Green Light’

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
The Oswego County Courthouse cupola will be illuminated in green light during November.
Operation Green Light is a collaboration between the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), New York State County Executive’s Association (NYSCEA), the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association and the 62 counties of New York state. The initiative was developed in 2021, adopted by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) this year. Oswego County is among the many counties that joined the operation last year and continue to support it.
