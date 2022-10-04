FULTON – Michelle Stanard, secretary and past president of the Fulton Lions Club, received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award at the club’s September meeting, it was announced by Fulton President Brett Tallents.

“The award honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service to their club, district or community,” Tallents said. “Michelle has served as president, several terms as secretary, and has been an invaluable member we can always count on. This award affirms her dedication and service to others through Lionism.”

