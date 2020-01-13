FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club inducted Audrey Avery and Patrick Devendorf at their December meeting. Past President Zach Merry, far left, performed the ceremony. With him, from left are Past President Robert Weston, Avery, Devendorf, and his sponsor, President David Guyer. Lion Weston represented Avery’s sponsor, Deana Michaels, who was unable to attend. For more information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.
