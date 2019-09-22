A Fulton man has been charged with felony counts of robbery after a number of incidents in Onondaga County.
State Police in North Syracuse arrested David J. Pastorell, 58, of Fulton, for two counts of robbery.
Troopers said that on Sept. 21 at about 7 a.m., Pastorell entered the TOPS gas station on Brewerton Road in the town of Clay and forcibly stole about $90 from the cashier. He then left the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu.
Troopers said that at 10:45 a.m., Pastorell entered the Burger King on Thompson Road in the town of DeWitt, approached the cashier and demanded money. Following a brief struggle with the cashier, Pastorell lunged over the counter and grabbed the cash drawer and left. The female cashier was treated at the scene for a wrist injury and released.
North Syracuse Village Police also investigated a similar robbery at 11:28 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on East Taft Road in the town of Cicero. Pastorell was identified and arrested by the North Syracuse Police in conjunction with the State Police investigation.
At about 1 p.m., Pastorell’s vehicle was located on First North Street in the city of Syracuse by an Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy. Pastorell came out of a nearby residence and surrendered himself to troopers and sheriff deputies without incident.
Pastorell was taken to the State Police barracks in North Syracuse for arrest processing and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.
State Police was assisted at the scene by members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Syracuse Village Police.
