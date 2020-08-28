FULTON — A 60-year-old Fulton man died after his car rolled over on Route 48 in the town of Granby on Friday afternoon.
At about 1:15 p.m., state police say a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Leonard J. Tracy, 60, of Fulton, was traveling south on Route 48 when the vehicle exited the west shoulder of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled several times.
Mr. Tracy, who, according to police, was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests Mr. Tracy may have had a medical event just prior to the crash.
The investigation is continuing.
