FULTON – State Police in Fulton are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Rt. 48 in the town of Granby, Friday, Aug. 28.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., police say a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Leonard J. Tracy, age 60 from Fulton, was traveling south on State Rt. 48 when the vehicle exited the west shoulder of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled several times.
Mr. Tracy, who, according to police, was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests, Mr. Tracy may have had a medical event just prior to the crash.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.