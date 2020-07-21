GRANBY — The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday evening on County Route 14 in Granby, police said.
State police in Fulton were called to a two-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. They found that a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Alexander J. Fatcheric, 25, of Fulton, was northbound when it struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was parked. Police said the tractor-trailer was parked legally along the shoulder of the road.
Mr. Fatcheric was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
