VOLNEY — A 62-year-old Fulton man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle Thursday afternoon along Route 176 in the town of Volney.
The preliminary investigation by state police revealed that at about 12:51 p.m. Thursday, Richard R. Dana, of Fulton, was operating a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Route 176 when he lost control of the vehicle.
According to state police, the motorcycle’s kickstand came down and stuck the pavement. The motorcycle then continued off the east shoulder of the road and struck a telephone pole.
Mr. Dana was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is continuing.
