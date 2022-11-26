Fulton mayor announces city government joins ‘Neighbors’ public safety app

FULTON – Now, in addition to the city of Fulton Police and Fire Departments, Fulton city government has now become active on Neighbors, a free Ring app used by millions of residents in communities across the U.S. to connect and share valuable safety information, whether or not they own a Ring device, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“I’m proud to say that Fulton is one of only three areas in the country participating in this pilot program to include local government participation on Neighbors,” Michaels said. “We’ve joined North Port, Fla., and Pinellas County, Fla. in showing how local government and public safety agencies on Neighbors can help create safer, more informed communities.”
“The kinds of information that will be shared by the city of Fulton government will be to give residents a variety of valuable information. From road closures and construction, to holiday changes in trash collection, to utilities updates, to food assistance, to emergency preparedness information, and community events,” Michaels said. As a verified Neighbors Public Safety Service user, Fulton created a “Fulton Marketing Team” profile so users can visit the profile and transparently see all their activity and posts on Neighbors. In addition to posts, local government users can comment on Neighbors app posts within their jurisdiction to connect with and help members of the community stay informed. The city’s fire and police departments have been posting on the Neighbors app since June.
According to a Nov. 15, Ring Blog post: “When we saw how many customers were looking for and sharing information during key moments, like the Texas Freeze and Hurricane Ian, we saw how valuable it is for residents to receive verified information directly from local government agencies.”
Michaels stressed that residents don’t have to own a Ring device to connect to the network: “Just download the free Neighbors App from the Apple App store or Google Play store. Open the app and tap ‘Join Neighbors’. Enter your address and tap ‘Done’ then tap ‘Confirm’ to continue. Enter your name, email, password the tap ‘Sign Up’ and you’re a member of Neighbors. It’s really quick and you’re now part of a safer, more informed community.”
In their blog post, Neighbors stressed that they focus on protecting user privacy, so users are in control of their security and personal information. Only the content that a user chooses to post and make publicly available on Neighbors can be viewed by other users on the app.
