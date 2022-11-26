Fulton mayor announces city government joins ‘Neighbors’ public safety app

FULTON – Now, in addition to the city of Fulton Police and Fire Departments, Fulton city government has now become active on Neighbors, a free Ring app used by millions of residents in communities across the U.S. to connect and share valuable safety information, whether or not they own a Ring device, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“I’m proud to say that Fulton is one of only three areas in the country participating in this pilot program to include local government participation on Neighbors,” Michaels said. “We’ve joined North Port, Fla., and Pinellas County, Fla. in showing how local government and public safety agencies on Neighbors can help create safer, more informed communities.”

