FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department will ramp up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. This will be a city-wide enforcement effort and violators will be ticketed.

“In recent years, we had a fatality at the intersection of West Broadway and West Second Street,” Michaels said. “And earlier this year, we had a pedestrian sustain serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in this area. I reached out to the New York State Department of Transportation who is conducting a study to recommend remediation for this intersection. Getting their final recommendation, however, could take up to a year or more, so our police department is taking action.”

