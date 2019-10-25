FULTON - Time is winding down in the campaign season as the general election is coming Nov. 5.
Probably the biggest contest in Oswego County is for mayor of Fulton. Four candidates are competing for the chance to succeed Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr., who is retiring Dec. 31.
Oswego County News asked each candidate to supply biographical information and answer one question. Here are there responses:
Daniel T. Farfaglia
212 Phillips St.
Age — 49
Education — G. Ray Bodley High, class of 1989. SUNY Morrisville, class of 1993. Leadership Oswego County, Class of 2011.
How long have you lived in Fulton — Grew up here, left the area at 25, returned at 38. So 35 years?
Where do you work? For how long? — Currently work at New York State Office of people with developmental disabilities, eight years total. Previously employed with NYS Assembly and Senate, 15 years total.
Family — Full time single parent of a 12-year-old son, Avery.
Community organizations you belong to — Past President Fulton Sunrise Rotary; member of the Lake Neatahwanta Reclamation Committee; served three years on the Oswego County Land Bank Corp.; Farnham Family Services Board member for 18 months; volunteer with Fulton Wrestling Club; past member of Oswego County Habitat for Humanity & Friends of Fulton History.
Have you held any other elected office — 24th District Legislator, eighth year.
Why are you running for mayor -- I am running to help improve the quality of life for the people of Fulton and to make sure our city gets our fair share of resources. We are off to a good start with some existing projects underway and with the assistance of the City Council, we will keep the momentum going.
Question: What is Fulton’s biggest problem and how would you solve it?
Fulton’s biggest problems are lack of funds for city projects and quality of life issues. More aggressive action needs to be taken for Fulton to get its fair share. The DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) that Fulton was awarded is a great start, and more work is needed. Neighborhoods need to be cleaned up starting with the drug problems using the Chatham, NY method and getting foreclosed properties fixed up in a much faster time frame. These issues, if resolved, would go a long ways towards making Fulton a better place to live, work and grow.
Deana Marie Michaels
212 S. Fifth St.
Age — 43
Education — Oswego High School, Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, Women’s Campaign School at Yale University. Attended the Wharton Business School and received a certificate in leadership.
How long have you lived in Fulton — As a lifelong resident of Oswego County, and a resident of the city of Fulton since 2004, I have been a proud and active member of the Fulton community.
Where do you work — I have worked as a banker for the past 24 years serving the Fulton market for 16 of those years.
Community organizations you belong to — I am a board member of Oswego County Opportunities, Towpath Towers and the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. I have served the City of Fulton Planning Commission for over 10 years and Ethics Committee for over four years. I serve as a member of the Fulton Lions Club, Oswego Health Foundation Business Committee, Polish Home volunteer, United Way volunteer, Fulton Block Builders as a participant and former block leader and most recently a member of the Fulton DRI committee that earned the $10 million grant from NYS.
Have you held any other elected office — I am not a career politician. I am a mother, wife, business woman, volunteer and resident of Fulton
Family — Husband Kevin, and two sons
Why are you running for mayor — I decided to run for mayor when my son told me he had no reason to move back to Fulton after college. As a mother, you never want to hear that. I wanted to give him a reason so we discussed my ideas and some of the concerns and he said “mom this all sounds great but unless you’re willing to do something, nothing will change.” He was right, challenge accepted. It was then I decided I would run for mayor to ensure Fulton is a place people want to live, work and visit.
Question: What is Fulton’s biggest problem and how would you solve it?
Fulton is full of potential. I’ve knocked on hundreds of doors, met with hundreds of people and talked with many business owners. The top 3 issues that I’ve heard repeatedly are:
• Safer neighborhoods to live, work and visit
• Improvement to failing infrastructure
• Stimulating the economy
We need to provide stakeholder value. Those who live here, work here and visit here are those stakeholders. The services we deliver and how we deliver them is the value.
On all three of those issues we need to supplement Fulton’s tax base. Additional grants, like the recent Downtown Revitalization Initiative award or the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program award, are out there. We need to work to find them and secure them. I was proud to work with the great team that secured the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. We have the people who can work together to make Fulton a great place to live, work and visit. As mayor, if I’m elected, I’ll pull those people together to do just that.
Ethan Parkhurst
511 State St.
Age — 30
Family — Fiancee Keandra. A son and a daughter. Also care for my grandmother
Education — Began schooling in Fulton schools, then went to and graduated from Mexico schools after his family moved to Palermo.
Where do you work — Began working after high school with brother Brian and at other construction companies. Then with my best friend, we opened a construction company called PCW Professionals, which ran for three years. After the death of the partner, I continued operating the company.
Why are you running for mayor — Earlier this year, I started to phase myself out of the business and leave the responsibilities to another good carpenter and friend so I can focus on our city and be a full time, over time, all the time mayor. I realize I can’t save the world, but maybe I can save our city. Fulton has always resonated with me. I found myself here more than anywhere else. So I gained a bond with the city and its residents. I found my true love here in Fulton. We have made a life together. Through struggle you find true happiness. Throughout time of being involved in the city and being part of a community so real, true and understand how life challenges you, I have decided to run for mayor.
Question: What is Fulton’s biggest problem and how would you solve it — Requesting an answer on what I believe is the biggest issue our city has is very tasking. I have been to every council meeting, deliberation room, legislation meetings, DPW, recreational meetings etc. To summarize briefly, I wanted to know everything there was to know about what is going on in the city government.
While attending all those meetings, I have watched and learned so much! I have had a great deal of one-on-one communication with the councilors and the current mayor. The city has a magnitude of issues.
Our main focus should be our youth! The youth is our future. The true leaders of tomorrow! We take into consideration all of the needs to make the leaders of tomorrow prosper, and we will have a sustainable city with a future. Gainful employment, training for skilled labor, drug control.
Most importantly a family oriented city where we always remember our youth and senior citizens. We take for granted what our seniors have done. We owe a great deal of respect to them. We need to remember, the things we have right now are the direct result of the senior citizens and their hard work to be passed down to us to utilize further.
The development of our city as a whole is important and a must! I believe we need community love. Love for our neighbors and pride in our city. We will regain our respect as a city, boost our confidence and morale! To be confident as a city we need to appear confident as a city. We will do just that! I fight for the people because we deserve to be heard.
David Webber
33 N. Pollard Dr.
Age — 68
Education — Bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University, School of Management
How long have you lived in Fulton — I was born and raised in Fulton; I moved with my career, but have been back in Fulton for 21 years.
Where do you work — I worked in management for finance companies for 38 years; two buyouts, then took early lump sum retirement, as the last company was not doing well (they eventually closed all branches internationally a few months later). I rolled over the retirement into an IRA, then went to work for another finance company, retiring in May of 2010.
Family — Married, wife is Lee; have four grown children, five grandchildren.
Community organizations you belong to — I have been with Fulton Little League for going on 10 years; vice president in charge of all baseball operations plus I coach two teams; my wife does the snack shop. My wife and I have been with the American Red Cross since 2011; we are Disaster Action Team leaders, going to all fires, floods, etc., for all of Oswego County; we have also been deployed to national disasters (hurricanes, floods, etc.), like Super Storm Sandy in 2012-2013, where we were deployed four times for a total of 60 days; in 2018, I went to North Carolina for two weeks to work in a shelter for Hurricane Florence relief; a few weeks later, Lee went to Florida for Hurricane Michael.
Have you held any previous elected offices — I have not held any elected office before
Why are you running for mayor — I am running for mayor because this is my hometown. When I heard Mayor Woodward was retiring, I decided to get in the race, simply because I believe my years of experience in solving problems and managing a business and people, and helping them under difficult circumstances, has given me the unique ability to think outside the box, and solve problems for people during the worst days of their lives!
Question: What is Fulton’s biggest problem and how would you solve it — Fulton has many issues that need to be resolved, but I will pick out drugs and resulting crimes they cause as the number 1 issue. We need to attract more businesses to increase our tax base, and potentially lower property taxes for our homeowners. But, to do so, we need to try to make an impact on the issue of drugs.
This issue is complicated enough, but having laws that favor the abusers and sellers of the many drugs we deal with makes it difficult for law enforcement to make arrests, and courts to prosecute. That being said, we can make the police presence more visible. Needles are a problem, as they are in our parks as well our neighborhoods. With a heightened police presence in patrolling known drug areas, that will help.
Our police department needs to put an officer on the County Drug Task Force, and we may have to hire an officer out of the academy to replace them. Also, our four crime detectives have only one car to use, I am told! That just doesn’t make sense! So, I will find a way to purchase at least one more car, maybe two, so they can be more effective.
Plus, Oswego County has now been designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) by the federal government, which will make resources available from the federal government to better deal with drugs and crime. What that means is not clear yet, but certainly one would think grants would be a big part of this.
We also need to do a better job of educating our youth and parents about the dangers of being addicted to drugs, and the effect it has on their families and the community as well as themselves. The Fulton City School District has a Drug Awareness Program, and the DARE Program for 5th and 6th graders. They have speakers at least three nights a week in the Junior High and High School, and I as mayor want to be part of that rotation. I am CPR certified, as well as Narcan certified to help someone who has overdosed.
The final piece to this initiative is treatment for the addicted, and further education for them and their families. Farnham Family Services, and a couple of other agencies, offer rehab services. However, they are all outpatient. I am proposing we get a grant to build a new Community Rehabilitation Center here in Fulton, professionally staffed 24/7, with mental health and other drug treatment professionals, so the people who enter rehab go directly into this facility, and don’t leave until they finish their rehabilitation. It’s time we hired a grant writer for any grants we need for Fulton. These individuals can be contracted per grant needed, and not put on our regular payroll, saving the cost of benefits as regular employees.
