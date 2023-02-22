Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels to serve on Oswego County Micron Steering Committee

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels recently joined the Oswego County Micron Steering Strategy Committee, led by SUNY Oswego, to position the county to capitalize on the opportunities presented by Micron’s investment in the area. Mayor Michaels has recommended members of the Fulton Common Council and community leaders to serve on subcommittee work groups.
“Fulton’s location, educational and industrial base, housing stock and continuing housing development make us a prime location to Micron’s needs while mutually benefiting our city,” Michaels said. “We can be the bedroom community for those thousands of people who will be employed there. From improvements to Route 481 to utilizing funds from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we’re working to find different ways to position Fulton as a Micron partner.”
