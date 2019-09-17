Fulton residents will be able to ask questions of the four candidates for mayor during a debate set for 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at the CNY Arts Center.
Oswego County Today/Dot Publishing, in collaboration with CNY Arts Center, will host the debate between the four mayoral candidates — Deana Michaels, Daniel Farfaglia, Ethan Parkhurst and David Webber.
The debate will be moderated by Oswego County Today’s Fred Reed. Michaels is runing on the Republican and Conservative lines, Farfaglia is on the Democrat, Independence and Worker party lines and Parkhurt and Webber are independents.
Since there are 80 seats available at the CNY Arts Center, anyone wishing to attend should register online at the following link to reserve your free seats ahead of time. The link is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cny-arts-center-and-oswego-county-today-presents-the-2019-fulton-mayoral-debate-tickets-73116355989?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button
Open reservation begins Sept. 19. Tickets will not be provided at CNY Arts Center or the day of the debate.
Anyone who cannot reserve a seat can watch the debate streaming live on Oswego County Today’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oswegocountytoday/
Streaming will be provided by Bellionaire Studios.
To ask a question for the candidates, submit the question online at this link https://oswegocountytoday.com/ask-your-question/news/fulton/ by Sept. 26. There is no guarantee that each and every question will be asked due to time management.
CNY Arts Center was chosen for the venue due to the needs of technology and video production, along with providing a safe, peaceful environment for the candidates and attendees.
Doors for the debate open at 5:30 p.m. and the debate is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.