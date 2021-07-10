FULTON — More than a month has passed since the Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team won the NCAA Division II national title, but Nick Noel still gets goose-bumps reliving the celebration and Sam Cary has yet to find the words to describe the moment.
The pair of Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School graduates and longtime teammates are reveling in their recent championship experience with the Dolphins while working out independently this summer in hopes of further contributing to their repeat bid.
Noel was a 2019 Fulton graduate and a sophomore defenseman for Le Moyne this past season, while Cary graduated from the district last June and just completed his freshman campaign as an attackman for the Dolphins.
The perennial Division II power located in Syracuse, Le Moyne, claimed a 12-6 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on May 30 in East Hartford, Conn., to complete a perfect 15-0 season and secure its sixth national title.
“Everybody dreams as a kid, you start playing a sport and you always watch the national championship games, and you dream of being there, always wish you could be there, and once you’re actually there, it’s surreal,” Noel said.
“I don’t think I slept more 30 minutes that whole night going into it,” he added. “I kept waking up in a dream of running across the field and tackling my buddies and celebrating it. … I’ve never had so much energy, it was pouring out that day, freezing, and not a single time did I feel cold.”
Noel is spending the summer in Nantucket, Mass., where he lives with other lacrosse players and is working out for the upcoming season. Cary is working out at his family home in Fulton and participating in an area men’s league each Monday to keep his skills sharp.
Both are working toward their respective futures in the program with memories of the national title fresh on their minds. They each beamed talking about the fans adding excitement to their celebration and spoke of returning to the locker room to see a net waiting to be cut for everyone to get a piece.
“We really put a lot of work into it throughout the season, and with COVID and everything, it just made things harder, but it was a dream come true,” Cary said. “I’ve thought about it since I was young, and to go through it was just a really fun experience.”
Noel and Cary pointed to the accountability throughout the roster to follow safety protocol and remain dedicated toward their ultimate objective through challenging times as keys to the Le Moyne title run.
Noel also spoke to the collective commitment to play for and to honor former teammate, Kaiden Tubbert, who died unexpectedly in March 2020. The team wore his jersey No. 12 on their warmup shirts and carried his memory throughout the season.
“To win it and have our final score be 12, which was Kaiden’s number, and this season we did it for Kaiden, it was unreal,” Noel said.
“Adversity either brings a team up or down, and this team has been through some of the hardest times in our whole lives, losing a teammate, and I think that brought us closer,” he added. “There was no (separation) on our team, it was always, if you’re on this team then you are a brother to us.”
Noel and Cary met in the hoopla of the postgame celebration and laughed thinking back to all the times they shared a field together. In addition to multiple varsity seasons together shining for the Red Raiders, the duo played on the same club teams throughout childhood, often traveling and sharing hotel rooms together.
They both cited the proximity to home and the program prestige under 24th-year head coach, Dan Sheehan, as their main reasons for opting to choose Le Moyne during their respective recruiting periods.
The fact that they were able to reunite and accomplish their shared dream of winning a national championship together, with multiple years ahead to claim more, was a bonus for each.
“In your senior year of high school, you’re saying goodbye to your buddies that you’re probably never going to play competitive sports with again, and Sam was one of the guys where we had done it for so long, you’re like: ‘This is it? This kind of sucks,’” Noel said. “Then I found out he was coming to Le Moyne, and you got that friend back that you’ve been playing with so for long.”
