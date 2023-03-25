Fulton passes resolution reommending revisions to NYS Bail Reform

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

FULTON – Recently, the City of Fulton Common Council approved a resolution recommending several revisions to NYS Bail Reform, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“The sweeping changes to NY State bail laws in 2019 that essentially eliminated cash bail for many specific crimes and imposed stringent discovery mandates on police and prosecutors, is not doing what it was intended to do,” Michaels said. “Instead, it has placed an inordinate burden upon law enforcement officials and prosecutors while creating potential danger, health and safety risks to the public when defendants are so easily reinserted into a community.”

