Fulton PD ramping up enforcement initiatives, quality of life patrol

The City of Fulton Police Department has stepped up its enforcement initiatives, resulting in eight overall arrests in everything from illegal substances to traffic tickets, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Officer Ed Hogan, pictured, makes a traffic stop. Fulton Police Department photo.

FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department has stepped up its enforcement initiatives and Quality of Life Patrol in the city, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This past weekend alone, our PD efforts resulted in eight overall arrests in everything from illegal substances to traffic tickets, she said.

“I applaud Chief Michael Curtis and his team for this proactive effort to crack down on crime,” said Mayor Michaels. “Our police force is always vigilant, always looking for ways to deter crime or infractions where they occur.”

