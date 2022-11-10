Fulton PD ramping up enforcement initiatives, quality of life patrol

FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department has stepped up its enforcement initiatives and Quality of Life Patrol in the city, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This past weekend alone, our PD efforts resulted in eight overall arrests in everything from illegal substances to traffic tickets, she said.
“I applaud Chief Michael Curtis and his team for this proactive effort to crack down on crime,” said Mayor Michaels. “Our police force is always vigilant, always looking for ways to deter crime or infractions where they occur.”
Chief Curtis said that Sgt. Tom Pappa, Investigator Jacob Chernesky, Officer David Hall, (K-9 unit), and Officer Ryan Sweeting completed a proactive detail this past Friday evening (Oct. 28) into Saturday morning (Oct. 29) which resulted in eight arrests that included: DWI drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, two criminal impersonation arrests, and an additional seven traffic tickets. “They targeted several areas of the city that have been areas of concern,” Curtis said. “This puts criminals on notice that we as a police department, city administration, and a community are not standing idly by. We are always moving forward to improve our city and make it an attractive and safe place to raise a family.”
Residents can contact the Fulton Police Department at their non-emergency number, 315-598-2007, or visit www.FultonNY.org and click on Police under Departments.
