FULTON – The Fulton Police Department’s Bike Patrol and K-9 unit are making a difference in both department effectiveness and bringing officers closer to the community they serve, said Mayor Deana Michaels.

“When there’s a special event, like our Fall Festival, our bike patrol officers are there with the public to assist and protect them,” Michaels said. “And when it comes to tracking a suspect or clearing a building, nothing compares to the effectiveness of our K-9 unit. We are proud and grateful to have their services, as well as the commitment and diligence of all the men and women who serve in the Fulton P.D.”

