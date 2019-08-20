The Fulton Police Department is investigating two reported suspicious encounters with an unknown male.
These incidents occurred within the past two weeks on the East side of the city. Police said in both incidents, an adult female was walking to work in the early morning hours and approached by an unknown male. The unknown male was physical with both females, but left the area after a brief encounter.
The adult females were not injured in these incidents.
The unknown male is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 150 pounds, a brown mole under his right eye, a missing front tooth, and dark brown shoulder length hair pulled back into a pony tail.
Fulton police urge everyone to be aware of your surroundings, and if approached by someone acting suspicious, immediately seek safety by either calling 911 or going back inside a business/residence and asking for help.
The investigations continue. Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call Fulton police at (315) 598-4504.
