FULTON – Members of the Fulton Police Department are wearing camouflage pants and custom T-shirts this November in honor of Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month, it was announced by Fulton Police Chief Michael Curtis.
“These special uniforms salute both the veterans and families in our community, as well as the members or our police department who have also served in our country’s military,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We salute them and their families for their commitments to our community and to our country.”
