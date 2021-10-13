Fulton Reformed Presbyterian Church’s rebuilding has begun

FULTON - Pastor Nick Iamaio completed almost three decades of pastoral ministry in The Reformed Presbyterian Church (RPC) in Fulton with his final sermon on Sept. 26. He and his wife Kathy are retiring and moving to Tennessee and a number of others in the congregation have or will soon move as well.
Similar to a sports team, the congregation finds itself in a season of rebuilding which has already begun.
Pastor Kit Swartz, retired from 40 years of service in the Oswego RPC and Kevin Plummer, continuing to serve as a Ruling Elder in the Oswego congregation, are working with the congregation and missionaries from the Oswego church.
Elder Christopher Goerner from the congregation in Floyd, preached this past Sunday (Oct. 3). Plummer preached on the 10th and Swartz will preach on the 17th. Elder Jeff Bulow will preach on the 24th and John Iamaio, Nick’s brother, will preach a series on Thanksgiving in the Letter to the Colossians starting on the 31st and going through November which, of course, includes Thanksgiving Day. Worship begins at 10 a.m. on Sundays and is followed by a fellowship meal and group discussion concluding with earnest prayer.
Elder Plummer is teaching a series on How to Study the Bible on Tuesday evenings. A fellowship meal is provided at 5:30 p.m. followed by the study from 6-7 p.m.
The community is invited to visit and participate. For more information, contact Kit Swartz at (517) 630-6325 or kitswartz@gmail.com.
