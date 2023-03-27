FULTON - The Fulton Rotary Club’s donation to the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County includes volunteer labor for a project. Pictured, Rotary President Bill Lynch supervises as secretary Nancy Kush Ellis and board member Kelly Montagna install acoustic tiles for the CAC’s child interview room, to provide privacy and protection. The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Information on the Fulton Rotary Club is available on Facebook at Fulton Noon Rotary Club.
