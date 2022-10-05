Fulton Route 481 paving project finalized

FULTON – Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Interstate Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“We didn’t want to move ahead and repave the busiest thoroughfare through Fulton without addressing sorely needed underlying infrastructure issues while simultaneously adding features for beautification,” Michaels said. “The work that is underway now through November will mean that when we repave in spring, 2023 and add some greenery, Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have both a smooth ride and an engaging view.”

