Fulton Route 481 paving project resumes April 10, milling, paving begin late June

FULTON – Fulton’s plans to repave Interstate Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street resumes April 10, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“We are excited to enter the final phase of this project which will have a revitalized and beautified main highway through our city by late summer,” Michaels said. “In addition to paving, curbing and milling, we’ll be adding some greenery so Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have a smooth ride and more pleasant view.”
Fulton DPW Commissioner Charles J. Smith said: “Last year, we made structural repairs on manholes, storm water drainage inlets and storm water piping installations on the south end of the project. Starting April 10, we’ll be adding curbing, snow catch areas, and driveway aprons for ingress and egress.
“We will continue working on the north bound side of the road from Pierce Drive to Seneca Street and then come back down the south bound side of 481. During this time, we will also continue repairing manholes and catch basins that need to be brought to grade. These ingress/egress activities are scheduled to last into June. At that point, we will begin preparations for the milling and paving portion of the project.
“The milling and paving of this project will mostly be done at night. This will be beneficial for all parties due to the congestion of businesses that operate on 481. These portions of this project will be completed this summer. As with all projects of this nature we have to consider the potential for delays based on weather. We are also working on additional design elements with C&S Companies. These features are still being finalized, but will most likely include some sort of greenery like trees and green space.”
The project scope was approved by NYSDOT and Seneca Stone Corporation, Seneca Falls, has been awarded the project in the amount of $1,960,000.
