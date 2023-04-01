Fulton Route 481 paving project resumes April 10, milling, paving begin late June

Fulton’s plans to repave Interstate Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street resumes April 10, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We are excited to enter the final phase of this project which will have a revitalized and beautified main highway through our city by late summer,” Michaels said. “In addition to paving, curbing and milling, we’ll be adding some greenery so Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have a smooth ride and more pleasant view.” The Sunoco station, pictured, had work in 2022 which centered on drainage structures, underground piping, and some repaving.

FULTON – Fulton’s plans to repave Interstate Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street resumes April 10, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“We are excited to enter the final phase of this project which will have a revitalized and beautified main highway through our city by late summer,” Michaels said. “In addition to paving, curbing and milling, we’ll be adding some greenery so Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have a smooth ride and more pleasant view.”

