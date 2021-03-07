FULTON - The City of Fulton Parks and Recreation department held their First Annual Snowman Building Competition on Saturday, Feb. 20. Community members were encouraged to build a snowman in four categories including Fulton Pride, Biggest, Most Creative and Best Overall. With over 30 entries in and around Fulton, community members built their snowman and displayed them in their front yard. The special events committee drove around Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. to determine the winners in each category.
Parks and Recs Director Chris Waldron says that “Our First Annual Snowman Competition was a fantastic community event. It was great to see the creativity of our Fulton community and even more special to see the positive interaction from the community on our Fulton Parks and Rec Facebook page. This event was made possible because of the hard work from our newly formed special events committee and generous donations from the local businesses of AmeriCU, Chubby’s Sports Bar and Grill, Lakeview Lanes, Kathy’s Cakes, and Next Level Fitness.”
The winners include Best Overall: “Hockey Night in Fulton” by the Faulstick Family, Biggest Snowman: “Frosty The Giant” by Jake and Chelsie Smith, Fulton Pride: “Snowberg The Goalie” by Alison Shepard, Fulton Pride: “Classic Fulton Snowman” by Mickey Noel and Most Creative: “Caterpillar“ by Jo Smith and Family.
Prize winners also include “Snow Tanning” by Molly and Grandma, “Monsters Inc.” by Jennifer Brown, “Bursting with Pride” by Valerice Stuart and “Class is in Session” by Marianne Jackson.
The City of Fulton Mayor Deana M. Michaels also comments that “What a fun, COVID safe event for community members to participate in. It was wonderful to see all the entries and our judges certainly had a difficult time picking the winners. Our Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Waldron is really making strides in the city to improve the quality of life.”
