Fulton’s First Ward residents learn about Fulton Block Builder program

Fulton residents gather at Mimi’s Drive-In to learn about Fulton Block Builders and the neighborhood watch.

FULTON - In 2022, Dan Farfaglia, Fulton’s First Ward Councilman, and Carolyn Holland, First Ward resident, began organizing their neighbors to start a neighborhood watch program. On Jan. 21, they invited Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) founder, to the meeting at Mimi’s Drive-In. “I was happy to be invited for two reasons,” Eagan said, “First, to share the FBB program with more city residents and, also, if you don’t know your neighbors, a neighborhood watch program’s effectiveness will be limited.”

“Neighborhood watch groups typically focus on observation and awareness as a means of preventing crime and employ strategies that promote social interaction and watching out for each other” commented Holland. “We invited Linda from FBB to the neighborhood watch meeting because we see the importance of knowing our neighbors in order to have a positive impact with the watch program. We are hoping to have more blocks in the first ward apply to FBB.”

