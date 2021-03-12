FULTON — Former three-term, Democratic County Legislator Frank Castiglia has decided to throw his hat into the political ring again and will be on the November ballot hoping to defeat incumbent Ralph Stacy Jr. for the county’s 25th District seat.
“I enjoy representing the people. That’s why I’m getting back into it,” Castiglia said in a recent interview. “I’m a people person not a party person.”
Castiglia served as a Fulton representative to the county legislature from 2014 to 2020 elected to three consecutive terms.
“I promised three terms. I did three terms,” he said. “But, watching what’s going on, I don’t see any accountability being held up there (in the legislature) by anybody. I feel that we need accountability and that District 25 needs a true voice in actually what’s going on, not what’s being reported in the papers.”
Three issues Castiglia said he will be focusing on:
“I’m looking at accountability; I’m looking at term limits, and I’m looking at reduction in the number of legislators.
“We’ve got about eight to 10 more than what we need. There’s no need for what we have. You’ve got four in the city of Fulton. You only need two. You need one on each side of the river. You could probably go down to one. Same thing with Oswego. Oswego’s got four. You need one on each side of the river there. Volney is represented by two people. Granby, there’s three people representing Granby. Minetto’s the same way. It ludicrous.
“You look at Syracuse,” Castiglia said. “They have 460,000 people in Onondaga County, and they’ve only got 17 legislators. It’s a good time to do it (reduce). As soon as we get the census numbers, they should reflect we’ve gone down in population, and still, what the Republicans use is that because we’re so rural, that’s why we have to have so many.
“Look at Hannibal,” Castiglia continued. “You’ve got a village and a town. You don’t need that. You’ve got the city of Oswego and the town of Oswego. It’s just ludicrous the amount of government we have.”
Of course, there are more than three issues on Castiglia’s mind, and as he talked, more became apparent.
“The other thing I’m going to push for again,” he said, “is an elected county administrator. (Present County Administrator) Phil Church is appointed. We need an elected administrator. Not that it would be a different person possibly, but at least it would be somebody that would be accountable to the people, not to the party. I think Phil does a good job. I’m not saying he doesn’t, but he is a lot of times influenced by what the Republican party tells him to do. And that’s how he has to do it. It’s not his fault. I’d say 75% to 90% of the time, he’s done an excellent, excellent job, and then there’s the 10% to 25% that’s done at the Republican party’s behest. And that’s definitely not right.”
And one more thing.
“The other thing,” he said, “is how many towns and villages all have elected highway superintendents. The county doesn’t. He’s appointed also, and that should be an elected position. You’re talking about a guy that makes over $100,000 a year.”
Castiglia has already secured the Conservative endorsement, he said, and therefore is assured a spot on the November ballot. But whether he will also have the Democratic line remains a question.
“You’re going to find out there’s a primary going on,” Castiglia said. “But I don’t feel the challenger is a true challenger. Two years ago, he carried petitions for the incumbent (Ralph Stacy, Jr.), helping him get elected.”
According to Castiglia, the county Democratic party will not endorse him.
“They’ve stated that they will not endorse me,” he said, “but they can’t stop me from running.
“I believe the right person should get elected,” he concluded, “not the party person. I believe in people first, not party first.”
