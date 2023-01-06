FULTON — When Cole French was a junior and senior at Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School, he frequently sent recruiting emails to nearly every Division I college wrestling program in the region, hoping one would give him a chance.
French has found his opportunity a few years later as the 2020 Fulton graduate is in his first season as a redshirt for the University at Buffalo with three future seasons of eligibility remaining.
French spent the prior two seasons at Niagara County Community College and was an NJCAA national qualifier last year.
The 125-pound collegiate sophomore spoke of his past pursuit of a Division I program while expressing his excitement to move forward with the Bulls.
“I just wanted anybody to take a shot on me,” French said during a recent phone interview.
“I had some Division II schools interested in me, but I remember always having that (Division I) goal, because I felt like I was capable, and I wanted to show everyone that you can do it and it’s possible. Now that I’m here, I have all new goals, now I want to compete at this level and get better and be the guy.”
French described his daily routine during the redshirt campaign as: “Eat, sleep, wrestle.”
He starts each day with a morning lift with teammates, typically from 6-8 a.m. before going to classes.
French is back on the mat for 2 p.m. practices every day and often stays late for additional training. He worked through a similar schedule before the season started with training and sparring essentially around the clock.
“It’s a year where I get to grow a lot and get better, and I have really good coaches and teammates that are helping me get better fast, I feel like I’ve gotten so much better in a short amount of time,” French said.
“I’m just looking to be the best wrestler I can possibly become,” he added. “In three years, the sky is the limit in my mind with how much better I’m getting so fast. I can just think about the last week or the last two weeks, how much I’ve progressed.”
Last season at Niagara CCC, French reached the Round of 16 in the NJCAA national wrestling championships in the 133-pound bracket. He was also named to the NJCAA All-Region 3 Team.
He finished with a career record of 111-50 in five varsity seasons at Fulton High School, including a 42-8 mark with 21 pins as a senior, per cnywrestling.com archives. French was a two-time Section 3 Class A champion and two-time state qualifier.
Despite his strong track record, French said the biggest adjustment at UB thus far has been the heightened level of competition and intensity, even in daily practices.
“Everyone you wrestle is a state champ, everyone you wrestle is hungry and wants it just as bad as you, so the level of competition and just the knowhow and technique is on another level,” French said. “I feel I’m thriving in it right now because every day is a challenge, there is always someone to push you or make you better.”
Buffalo head coach John Stutzman took a similar path to French — wrestling for Niagara CCC before transferring to UB to complete a decorated career — and said he likes everything he sees from the Fulton product early in his tenure.
They first connected at a Ken Chertow Wrestling Camp before Stutzman offered French the chance to join the team at UB.
“He’s in on every workout and his effort level is always through the roof, and he loves wrestling, so any time you coach guys like that, you get excited for those kids,” Stutzman said.
“You can never, ever substitute the love for the sport, and he has that,” Stutzman added. “He wants to be a teacher-coach when he gets older and he’s going to be a really good one. He’s a sponge, pays attention, works really hard, and those are all qualities you can’t teach.”
Section 3 wrestling has long been on Stutzman’s radar. The 10th-year UB coach hired former Adirondack High School standout, Derek Spann, as an assistant coach after he wrapped a standout career last year.
The Bulls also have two wrestlers from Central Valley — redshirt freshman Mason Bush and senior Hunter Shaut — both on the current active roster.
Stutzman credited strong coaching in the area and a “blue-collar work ethic,” among area families helping develop strong-willed wrestlers.
He believes French could be next in line from the area to find success on the mats at UB.
“He’s right now just scratching the surface in his development, so the more he wrestles the better he’s going to get, and he’s already made some good progression here,” Stutzman said. “We like him a lot, I think he’s going to be pretty good and a major contributor down the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.