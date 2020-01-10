Fulton’s new Mayor Deana Michaels and Council take their oaths in celebratory inaugural

FULTON – With the words “So help me God” and a resounding cheer from a standing-room-only, overflowing and celebratory crowd, Deana Michaels took the helm Jan. 1 as Fulton’s second woman mayor in the city’s 118-year history.
Her words were a perfect reflection of the mood throughout Fulton’s Common Council chambers.
“There’s a great new energy and feeling of optimism that fills the air in Fulton,” she said and went on to mention a few of the reasons for it.
“With initiatives such as the DRI funding, Fulton Block Builders, Friends of Fulton Parks, and Fulton Footpaths,” she noted, “to name a few, I know that we are that much closer to seeing our city once again be a city of opportunity and hope.”
She expressed sincere thanks to the previous administration of long-time mayor, Ron Woodward and his Administrative Assistant Cathy Trowbridge for all their help, thanked her family and parents,
“And most importantly,” she said, “a very special thank you to the citizens of Fulton, New York. You put your faith and trust in me, a mother with a goal to get her son to choose Fulton.”
And then the new mayor of a city that has been through so much hardship over the past 25 years brought back an old motto with a new twist.
“We stand together today,” she said, “with great opportunity in front of us and a new chapter for our city. The challenges we face didn’t happen overnight and will not be solved overnight. It will take us all as a community to work together to make Fulton the city with a bright new future.”
She ended her inaugural speech with an uplifting and motivational message.
“There’s a saying,” she said, “that is near and dear to my heart: ‘She believed she could, so she did.’ As we turn the page and start this new chapter in Fulton, I leave you with this thought, Fulton believed they could, so we did.”
With that, Michaels took up the gavel and led the Common Council in its first meeting of the year, a council which starts with half its members newly elected. Two unrelated Kenyons will now sit on the council, Tom Kenyon, re-elected in November to another term as the First Ward’s Councilor, and John Kenyon, newly elected as the Councilor of the city’s Fourth Ward. Next to him sits newly-elected Fifth Ward Councilor Audrey Avery, while at the other end of the council table sits newly-elected Second Ward Councilor Douglas Chapman.
But it was a veteran of the Council who was honored in the year’s first order of business as Sixth Ward Councilor Lawrence Macner was elected President of the Common Council, a position he also held in 2013.
A motion to adjourn is always a welcome motion, but the passage of that motion on this day of inauguration was met with hoops and hollers of joy unlike any heard in those chambers for a long time.
Following adjournment, Fifth Ward Councilor Audrey Avery praised the mayor she grew to know well as they campaigned door-to-door together, telling stories, forming a close relationship.
“She’s amazing,” Avery said of Deana Michaels. “She’s a great person. We’re going to do a lot of great things. We’re going to work together. We’re not going to be fragmented. We all just need to work as one like Tom Kenyon said.”
That sentiment of unity was pretty much unanimous throughout the council. But aside from voicing that positive feeling, a few of the members gave some indication of their priorities for the coming year.
“Slumlords, slumlords, slumlords,” said Lawrence Macner when asked what his priorities might be. “We have some slumlords who just don’t seem to get it,” he said.
He did note the city has enacted a law regarding absentee landlords that has helped somewhat. If a landlord lives more than 25 miles outside the city limits, he or she must have a property manager look after and maintain their Fulton properties. Macner would like to see that law toughened up even further. If there are repeated violations he said, “take it out of their wallet. That way we’ll get their attention.” Furthermore, he’d like to see a graduated fine structure, increasing the fine with each violation.
Second Ward Councilor Republican Douglas Chapman, 53, sworn in today for his first term, after successfully winning election in his second attempt, put safe neighborhoods at the top of his priority list with lake cleaning right up there with it as a cause he’s worked on for years.
“Not everybody has a lake and a river in the same city,” he said, “and neither one of them are being used to their potential.”
Chapman wants to bring back boat races, wants more aggressive dredging, wants to try to open up swimming at North Bay and would like to expand the campgrounds.
“North Bay brings in quite a bit of money without swimming,” he said. “If they had swimming, it would probably bring in a little more.”
Fifth Ward Councilor Audrey Avery wants to see the sidewalks in her ward cleaned up and repaired. East Park is a special concern in that regard. Avery noted the Lions Club has become interested and has “adopted” the park. Avery said they are looking for grants to possibly fund improvements there.
On another note though, she said she is “very upset over Sharp’s Pond. It’s sad. It really needed to be saved. The decision that was made at the very end (by the Council), it should have been left to the next administration to handle, but they took it upon themselves to just decommission it. I want the next generation to be able to say, ‘Hey, I fished there.’ We need something for our kids.”
Many sons and daughters joined the day’s celebration, making that next generation a very visible presence and an important reminder of what and whom this “city with a bright new future” is working for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.