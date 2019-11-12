Fulton’s Parade of Trees set for Dec. 2-13

FULTON - The 31st year of the Fulton Friends of History Parade of Trees is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2-13 at the J.W. Pratt House Museum.
This event began in 1988 when the mortgage on the John Wells Pratt House was paid off and the board of directors felt that it was time to show the community how much they were appreciated for all their hard work and effort in saving the Pratt House. That decision marked the birth of the Parade of Trees.
Ever since the halls of the Pratt House are decked out with trees every year that are brought in and decorated by participating schools, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the community. Those who visit to view the amazing showcase of trees vote on their favorite one.
The nonprofit winners receive a cash prize.
The event is open Dec. 2-13, with Saturday, Dec. 7 by special request only. The Punch Party Open House is at 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
The J.W. Pratt House Museum is located at 177 S. First St., Fulton. For more information, call (315) 598-4616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.