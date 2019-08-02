Fulton takes the win at first Alumni Lacrosse Game

Fulton captured a 12-9 victory over host Oswego in the first Alumni Lacrosse Game between the rival high schools from neighboring districts last Saturday at Wilbur Field.
Rob Williams led the winning team with two goals and one assist, while Dave Williams (Class of 2008) scored twice and his brother, Brett Williams (2011), contributed two goals and an assist.
The Red Raiders struck first in what varsity coaches from each program — Oswego’s Robert ‘Doc’ Nelson and Fulton’s Aaron Koproski — aim to build into annual event open to all former players from each school to coincide with Oswego’s Harborfest weekend.
Each team featured at least 25 players representing more than three decades of boys lacrosse from each program. Former Oswego State head coach of 28 years and current Buccaneers assistant, Dan Witmer, served as referee.
Josh Compson (2018) added one goal and one assist for the Fulton alumni team, which raced out to a 5-1 lead by the end of first quarter and led the remainder of the game.
Brett McClelland (2008) scored four goals to pace Oswego. Ben Annal (2015) delivered five assists, Derek Kohut (2019) scored twice and classmate Dan Doviak added two assists. Brian Witmer (2008) contributed a goal an assist while goalie Trey Love (2014) made 10 saves for the Buccaneers.
