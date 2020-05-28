GRANBY — A 19-year-old Fulton man died in a fiery single-car crash along State Route 48 on Wednesday night having left Fulton police miles behind only minutes earlier in a called-off, high-speed chase, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Vincent, of Fulton, was ejected from the 2016 Subaru sedan he was driving, was found in the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred around 9:32 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation concluded the car was traveling northbound when it left the road striking multiple objects.
According to police, Mr. Vincent was not being pursued at the time of the crash. Police said speed appears to have been a contributing factor.
The accident is still under investigation.
