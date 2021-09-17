FULTON – The Fulton Veterans’ Council will host a POW/MIA 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The ceremony talks place in Veterans’ Park, across from Fulton City Hall on South First Street. The public is invited to attend.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served in the community room at City Hall following the ceremony.
Donna Kestner of the Fulton Veterans Council invites all residents to “please join us as we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.”
