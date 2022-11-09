Fulton Veterans Council hosts Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Fulton Veterans Council invites members of the public to its Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at Veterans’ Park, located across from the Fulton Municipal Building on South First Street.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served at City Hall at 10 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Immediately following the ceremony, a complimentary luncheon will be held at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. First St., South.
