Fulton veterans day event Nov. 11

FULTON - The Fulton Veterans Council is conducting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 in Fulton.
The event to honor all veterans begins with coffee and doughnuts at City Hall and then the ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. in Veterans Park. A luncheon is held after in the Fulton Elks Lodge at which the 2020 Veteran of the Year will be announced.
