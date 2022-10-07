Fulton wrestling facility hosting open house

FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Club is hosting an open house to formally unveil its new training facility that opened this year.
FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Club is hosting an open house to formally unveil its new training facility that opened this year.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the venue on 940 Emery St.
There will be a tour of the new facility, a chicken barbecue until meals are sold out, raffle items, and pee wee wrestling signups.
The facility opened for club practices in March after roughly seven months to complete construction.
