SYRACUSE - The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting applications for its Legends & Lore® Marker Grant Program, which helps communities commemorate their local folklore and legends, and promote cultural tourism with roadside markers. Since the program was launched in 2015, the Pomeroy Foundation has funded more than 140 Legends & Lore markers across several states nationwide.
“Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “The Pomeroy Foundation is pleased to help commemorate these important stories, traditions, customs, and activities that define our collective identities to be enjoyed by generations to come.”
Prospective applicants must apply through a local 501(c)(3) organization such as a historical society, nonprofit academic institution, or a local, state, or federal government entity in the following 11 states where there is a Legends & Lore partner organization: Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.
The grant application deadline is Monday, May 2. Legends & Lore grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping. To review program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit the foundation’s website: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore/
“Legends & Lore markers help to elevate the stories, characters, and quirks that make communities unique, from dancing ghosts to railroad outlaws to healers working their magic,” shared Emily Blejwas, Executive Director of the Alabama Folklife Association. “By celebrating local identity, these markers can magnify existing efforts in heritage tourism and downtown development.”
The Pomeroy Foundation is also seeking potential Legends & Lore partners such as folklore organizations, folklore-related academic departments, and state supported councils and agencies to evaluate grant applications and raise program awareness in their state. To learn more about Legends & Lore partnerships, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore/our-partners/
About the William G. Pomeroy Foundation
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation® is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and working to improve the probability of finding appropriate donor matches or other life-saving treatments for blood cancer patients. Established by Trustee Bill Pomeroy in 2005 to bring together his two greatest passions, the Pomeroy Foundation is a private, philanthropic organization located in Syracuse. As the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded nearly 1,700 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 44 states. To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation, visit wgpfoundation.org.
