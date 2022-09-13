Funding available for roadside markers to commemorate folklore and promote cultural tourism

SYRACUSE - The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting online applications for its Legends & Lore® Marker Grant Program, which helps communities commemorate their local folklore and legends, and promote cultural tourism with roadside markers.
“Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “The Pomeroy Foundation encourages communities to consider how the cultural traditions in their town or city might gain further recognition through the public spotlight generated by a Legends & Lore roadside marker.”
The Legends & Lore grant application deadline is Monday, Oct. 17. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole, and shipping. To review program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit the foundation’s website: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore/
Prospective applicants must apply through a local 501(c)(3) organization such as a historical society, nonprofit academic institutions, or a local, state, or federal government entities in the following 13 states where there is a Legends & Lore partner organization: Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia.
Since the program was launched in 2015, the Pomeroy Foundation has funded more than 140 Legends & Lore markers across several states nationwide. Current marker examples include a wide range of subject matter, from folk heroes and folk songs to cultural phenomena and stories told for generations.
“Legends & Lore markers help to elevate the stories, characters, and quirks that make communities unique, from dancing ghosts to railroad outlaws to healers working their magic,” shared Emily Blejwas, Executive Director of the Alabama Folklife Association. “By celebrating local identity, these markers can magnify existing efforts in heritage tourism and downtown development.”
The Pomeroy Foundation is also seeking Legends & Lore potential partners such as folklore organizations, folklore-related academic departments, and state supported councils and agencies to evaluate grant applications and raise program awareness in their state. To learn more about Legends & Lore partnerships, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore/our-partners/
