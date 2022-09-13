Funding available for roadside markers to commemorate folklore and promote cultural tourism

SYRACUSE - The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is accepting online applications for its Legends & Lore® Marker Grant Program, which helps communities commemorate their local folklore and legends, and promote cultural tourism with roadside markers.

“Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “The Pomeroy Foundation encourages communities to consider how the cultural traditions in their town or city might gain further recognition through the public spotlight generated by a Legends & Lore roadside marker.”

