Fundraising breakfast successful

Many Schroeppel Historical Society (SHS) members and community members came out for the OTB breakfast for Schroeppel Historical Society, sponsored by the Phoenix Lions Club. The proceeds will be added to the SHS Capital Fund, with a set portion going to the Lions Club after expenses.
This event is a great example of community organizations and businesses cooperating to benefit the community. Volunteers working to make the breakfast a success were Lions, Cathy Coville and Maryann Ferens for publicity and ticket sales; Sheryl and Karen Dunn, of Michelle’s Basket and Bows, who sold advance tickets and provided street signs; and of Mike Lattimore, Jr. and waitress Shelly at OTB, who worked hard to provide food and service.
The last OTB breakfast buffet of the year sponsored by the Lions will take place Nov. 10, and will support the Lions Club itself. They raise money for the Michael M. Maroun School, Sports Boosters, free hot dogs and cider for trick-or-treaters, a senior picnic at Henley Park, and Christmas baskets for the needy.
