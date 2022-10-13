Furball canceled

OSWEGO - Due to the Oswego County Community high COVID-19 level, the Oswego County Humane Society’s Furball Gala, scheduled to be on Saturday, Oct. 22, has been canceled.
“We were hoping to celebrate our pets again with all of our animal loving supporters, but not at the risk of community safety. We hope our supporters understand and are willing to wait for a safer opportunity to be ‘party animals’ again,” says Eric Pahl, board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.