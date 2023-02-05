Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation awards Integrated Community Planning funding to boost child care food program

Pictured from left are: GDMF board member, Greg Callen; ICP Programs Coordinator, Stephanie Burdick; ICP Executive Director, Brandy Koproski; GDMF President, Judy Queale-Dunsmoor; ICP CACFP Specialist, Connor Genzel.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (ICP) was recently selected as a grant recipient by the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation (GDMF). GDMF President, Judy Queale-Dunsmoor, states that the foundation “shares a common goal with ICP of investing in and improving the quality of life for youth and families in and around Oswego. In helping ICP provide access to high-quality child care in a safe and healthy environment that fosters early learning, we know that we are continuing Garrett’s legacy of love for our community.”

One indicator of high-quality child care is provider participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). As a CACFP sponsor organization, ICP will utilize the GDMF funds to raise awareness of the program and promote child care providers to join.

