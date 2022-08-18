General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio exam instruction offered

FULTON - Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for technician class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license.

The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in the lower level of the Oswego County Office Building, across from Mimi’s Restaurant, Route 481, Fulton. Class dates are Sept. 6, 13 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, and Nov. 1. The exam will be administered on Tuesday, Nov. 15 (Election Day is Nov. 8).

