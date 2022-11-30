Get a flu shot now to help stop the spread of the virus

OSWEGO COUNTY – Flu season has already begun and the Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) reports that positive influenza cases are on the rise. According to the 2022-2023 Oswego County Flu Dashboard, there have been just under 200 lab-confirmed flu cases reported since Nov. 20.
“For the past two years COVID-19 mitigation strategies have helped protect us from flu as well as COVID-19,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “Now, with the relaxation of these strategies, we are seeing flu cases on the rise earlier than in the last few years. If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet this season, now is the time.”
The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for most people aged 6 months and older and states that getting the vaccine is the best way to avoid getting sick.
Referred to as the “triple threat,” influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all circulating at the same time, resulting in a spike in respiratory illnesses. All three of these viruses are highly contagious and can cause serious illness, hospitalization or even death to certain groups of people, including young children and the elderly.
Another concern with this “triple threat” is the fact that the holiday season is quickly approaching.
“It’s important to take precautions to protect yourself and your family ahead of holiday get-togethers,” said Oswego County Director of Preventive Health Services Jodi Martin. “First and foremost, get your flu shot and make sure you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination. Help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses by washing your hands often, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, wearing a face mask, avoiding hand-to-eye and hand-to-mouth contact; and staying home when you’re sick.”
Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV symptoms are very similar and can be difficult to tell apart. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking a COVID-19 test and contacting your health care provider. Testing is also available at your local urgent care and pharmacy. Free COVID-19 home test kits are also available at various Oswego County libraries and the Oswego County Health Department.
OCHD will continue to hold walk-in flu vaccine clinics every Monday and Friday, from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. No appointment is needed. Each clinic will take place at the Nick Stereo Public Health Clinic located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
The cost of the influenza vaccine ranges from $38 to $81 depending on vaccine type and is covered by most insurances. OCHD accepts the following insurances: UMR POMCO Select; Excellus BlueCross BlueShield; Fidelis Care; UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicaid and Medicare. People with insurances other than those listed may have to pay out of pocket and submit a receipt to their insurer for reimbursement. No one is turned away due to the inability to pay.
Nasal flu vaccines will be available for people ages two to 49 years and high-dose flu vaccine for those ages 65 years and above. The Oswego County Health Department continues to receive supplies of flu vaccine, please call to check for the availability high-dose vaccine and nasal vaccine before coming in.
The next COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at the Oswego County Health Department on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Visit the Oswego County Health Department website to schedule your appointment. People can also call 315-349-3547 for assistance with scheduling.
Residents are reminded that flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at many local pharmacies and from a health care provider.
