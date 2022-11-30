Get a flu shot now to help stop the spread of the virus

OSWEGO COUNTY – Flu season has already begun and the Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) reports that positive influenza cases are on the rise. According to the 2022-2023 Oswego County Flu Dashboard, there have been just under 200 lab-confirmed flu cases reported since Nov. 20.

“For the past two years COVID-19 mitigation strategies have helped protect us from flu as well as COVID-19,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “Now, with the relaxation of these strategies, we are seeing flu cases on the rise earlier than in the last few years. If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet this season, now is the time.”

