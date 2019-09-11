Oswego Elks Lodge -271 will host a Get Out The Vote evening from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the lodge hall. At this event people that are new to the area can register to vote, people can change their address or party affiliation, or people can fill out an absentee ballot. The public is invited to attend. This project coincides with the National Elks Patriotism Week, Sept. 9-15. Pictured is Jim Oldenburg, Past Exalted Ruler and Americanism Chairman, getting supplies from Stacy Teifke, BOE employee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.