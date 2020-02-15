WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Recreation Guide is newly updated and available cost-free. The guides has more than 25 trail maps for hiking, biking, running, skiing and snowshoeing.
Created to promote visitation and non-motorized recreation throughout the Tug Hill region, in this guide people will find detailed trail maps, stunning photographs, regional overviews, and profiles of local communities.
Trail maps from the guide will be available for download from the website soon but people can get a printed copy now at the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust Office, the Tug Hill Commission, or the four County Tourism Promotion Agencies.
