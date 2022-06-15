Give blood in June

SYRACUSE - Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross. Eligible donors are encouraged to be part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break.
Blood and platelet donors are critically important in ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, in honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice* and a voucher for a free pint of ice cream from Stewart’s Shops. *Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/elvismovie
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
June 21, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
June 23, 1-6 p.m., Volney Fire Department, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton.
June 20, noon-5 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 NY 104, Oswego.
June 29, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
