Give blood or platelets with the Red Cross

SYRACUSE - Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock and roll icon. He was also a blood donor himself. While times have changed, the need for blood has not − donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation with the American Red Cross.
In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Ice Cream. Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/elvismovie
It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
June 13, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
June 15, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal.
June 15, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
June 13, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 358, 3350 Maple Ave., Pulaski.
